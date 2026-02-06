FG announces six-week partial closure of Lagos–Ibadan Expressway for bridge repairs

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The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, on Thursday announced a six-week partial closure of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge and Arepo–Punch Bridge.

The ministry said the closure became necessary to resume critical rehabilitation works earlier suspended on the Lagos-bound section of Kara Bridge following complaints by motorists over prolonged traffic congestion.

newsmen journalists at Kara Bridge, the Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe, apologised to road users for the inconvenience and assured that effective traffic management measures would be deployed to ensure speedy and durable repairs.

Komolafe explained that the expansion joints on the three bridges had deteriorated significantly, posing safety risks and contributing to crashes.

He said the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, had directed that urgent intervention be carried out on the affected sections.

According to him, repairs have already been completed on half of the Lagos-bound sections of Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges, while the remaining portions, including the Ibadan-bound lanes, will now be addressed.

The contractor and General Manager of CBC Construction Company, Andy Duan, said the repair works would last six weeks, with mobilisation of equipment to be completed over the weekend and full construction commencing on Monday.

Duan disclosed that parts of the expansion joints at Magboro and Arepo–Punch bridges had been fixed, while half of the Lagos-bound section at Kara Bridge had also been completed.

“At Kara Bridge, we have finished half of it and are now facing the remaining section. We earlier suspended work to avoid excessive traffic disruption, but we have now received clearance from the Ministry of Works to resolve the issue,” he said.

He added that the condition of the Kara Bridge expansion joint was very poor and had been responsible for several accidents.

Duan said barriers, traffic signs, warning lights and other safety devices would be installed to secure the work area and protect both motorists and construction workers.

“We expect to complete half of each expansion joint within a week. For the Ibadan-bound side across the three bridges, the work will be phased so that each bridge takes about a week,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kehinde Hamzat, assured motorists that measures had been put in place to ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction period.

He warned against driving against traffic, stressing that violators would be sanctioned.