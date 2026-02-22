FCTDecides: PDP’s Kasim Mohammed declared winner of Gwagwalada Chairmanship election

PDP FLAGS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Kasim Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as the Chairman-elect of the Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, following Saturday’s Area Council Election in the territory.

In a keenly contested race that saw the PDP solidify its grassroots support, Mohammed polled 22,165 votes to secure a decisive victory. His closest rival, Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress APC, followed with 17,788 votes.

Announcing the results after a rigorous collation process, the INEC Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, affirmed that Mohammed met the legal requirements to be returned as the duly elected Chairman.

Akpen described the electoral process as “peaceful and smooth,” despite the high stakes involved in the council polls.

PDP’s victory was built on strong performances across several key wards, where voters turned out to back Mohammed’s candidacy.

However, the road to victory was shadowed by challenges; reports emerged of voter intimidation, allegations of vote-buying and heightened security concerns at various polling points. Despite these tensions, INEC officials maintained that the final outcome remained a true reflection of the will of the electorate.

The atmosphere in Gwagwalada town shifted instantly following the declaration. Jubilant PDP supporters flooded the streets, chanting solidarity songs and waving party flags in a celebration they described as a “victory for the people and democracy.”

While the town remains in a celebratory mood, the focus now turns to the opposition’s response. INEC has assured the public that all due processes were followed during the collation and declaration.