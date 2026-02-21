FCT Polls: ‘We’ll know who is who’, Wike challenges Kingibe

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed criticisms regarding election-eve movement restrictions, shifting the focus to the final results as the ultimate arbiter of political influence in the nation’s capital.

Speaking after monitoring the Area Council elections on Saturday in Abuja, Wike addressed comments credited to FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, criticizing the presidential directive to impose a curfew on the territory from 8pm on Friday – the eve of the election.

The minister clarified his earlier directives on movement, which had become a point of contention, noting that the restrictions, spanning from Friday evening to Saturday, were not a personal imposition but were based on the approval of the President.

He expressed disappointment that his statements were not carefully reviewed before being challenged. “I don’t want to join issues. At the end of the election, when the results come out, then we will know”, he said.

Assessing the conduct of the polls, the minister observed a familiar disparity in voter participation. While describing the turnout in the city centre as traditionally low, he commended the “quite impressive” turnout recorded in several satellite towns.

He attributed the thinning crowds in urban areas to the nature of off-cycle elections but emphasized that the overarching success lay in the absence of instability.

Wike, who spent time interacting with voters on the field, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for the professionalism of its personnel.

He also gave a high rating to security agencies, noting that no reports of violence had reached his office. “We thank God that everywhere is peaceful,” he remarked, underscoring that the primary goal of a non-violent electoral process had been achieved.