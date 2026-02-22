FCT polls signal PDP comeback ahead of 2027 — Gbenga Hashim

Gbenga Hashim

ABUJA — Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has hailed the results of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections as a clear sign of the party’s resurgence ahead of the 2027 general elections, despite internal disputes and political pressures.

Reacting to the outcome, Hashim congratulated party members and supporters for what he described as an “outstanding performance under difficult circumstances,” noting that the elections demonstrated the PDP remains electorally competitive and structurally resilient.

“The PDP is a resurgent party. In spite of leadership disputes at the national level and deliberate attempts to weaken our structure in the FCT, the people stood firmly by the party,” he said.

While the PDP officially won one Area Council, Hashim claimed the party was unfairly denied victories in three other councils due to alleged irregularities. Nonetheless, he said the PDP’s strength was undeniable.

Beyond the chairmanship contest, the party secured several councillorship seats across the FCT, which Hashim described as proof of grassroots loyalty and organizational resilience. He specifically praised ward leaders, polling unit agents, and supporters for their “unshakable loyalty to the party logo.”

“You cannot suppress structure. You cannot intimidate conviction. The grassroots have spoken,” he declared.

Hashim further positioned the FCT performance as the beginning of a broader political revival for the PDP, expressing optimism that a united and stabilized party would be formidable in 2027.

“This election marks the start of our resurgence. If we can perform this strongly under strain, imagine what a united and fully stabilized PDP will achieve in 2027,” he said.

Political analysts have noted that the FCT elections served as an early test of the PDP’s electoral strength amid its leadership crisis. For Hashim and his supporters, the results provide both encouragement and momentum as the countdown to 2027 begins.

“The PDP is not declining. The PDP is rebuilding. And this is only the beginning,” the presidential hopeful affirmed.