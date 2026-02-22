FCT polls: PDP hails Gwagwalada victory, heads to court over results

Ini Ememobong

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the outcome of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, congratulating its successful candidates while announcing the inauguration of a legal team to challenge the conduct of the polls.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP described the elections as being marred by intimidation, vote suppression and what it called executive interference.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated successful candidates of the PDP in the Area Council Elections which were held in Abuja on February 21, 2026,” the statement said.

According to the party, the victories recorded by the PDP came “against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics and brazen executive brigandage.”

“This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics and brazen executive brigandage,” the statement added.

The party alleged that armed security operatives were deployed to influence the outcome of the election.

“Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections,” the PDP said.

The opposition party specifically congratulated Mohammed Kasim, who was declared winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We specifically congratulate the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the statement read.

INEC had earlier declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Christopher Maikalangu, as the winner of the Abuja Municipal Area Council election.

The PDP also announced the setting up of a special legal team to handle post-election complaints and litigations arising from the polls.

“We have set up a special Legal Team, headed by the National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, Esq, to attend to candidates who have genuine complaints arising from these elections and to assist with post-election litigations,” the party said.

It urged its candidates to act promptly, warning that delay could be costly in election disputes.

“They should immediately contact the National Legal Adviser for prompt action, as delay is fatal in election petition cases,” the statement added.

The party further blamed what it described as widespread voter apathy on the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that public confidence in the electoral process had eroded.

“The incredible voter apathy in these polls is a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under this Act,” it said.

The PDP warned that the conduct of the FCT council elections could be an early signal of what to expect in the 2027 general elections if urgent reforms are not made.

“These Local Council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027, if changes are not urgently made,” the party said.

Vanguard News