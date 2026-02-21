FCT polls: Olawepo-Hashim powers PDP landslide over APC, ADC at Big Cele

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded a sweeping victory at Big Cele Settlement in Dutse Alhaji Ward of Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where party chieftain Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim secured an overwhelming win for the party in the 2026 Area Council elections.

Speaking shortly after results were declared, Olawepo-Hashim, a PDP leader and presidential aspirant, thanked residents for what he described as their peaceful participation and strong backing.

“This victory belongs to the people. It reflects consistent engagement, listening leadership, and our shared commitment to progress at the grassroots,” he said.

The result came amid claims that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, influenced the withdrawal of the PDP candidate on the eve of the election, allegations that had heightened political tension ahead of the polls.

Official figures from Polling Unit 076 (EC 8A, Serial No. 0000258) showed the PDP firmly in control of both the chairmanship and councillorship contests.

In the chairmanship race, the PDP polled 74 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 2 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 3 votes. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) recorded one vote each, while other parties had no votes.

The pattern repeated in the councillorship election. The PDP secured 75 votes, the APC scored 4, and the ADC polled 2. The SDP recorded one vote, while other parties again failed to secure any votes.

Result sheets sighted by Vanguard showed that out of 140 registered voters, 92 were accredited. Eleven ballots were rejected in the chairmanship contest, leaving 81 valid votes. In the councillorship race, 10 ballots were rejected, with 82 valid votes recorded.

The presiding officer at the unit was Amanyi Judith Ada.

Voting at the polling unit was peaceful and orderly, with security personnel on ground and electoral officials conducting the exercise in line with established guidelines.

Party stakeholders said the near-total sweep highlights the PDP’s sustained grassroots presence in the community and could boost the party’s confidence ahead of future contests, including the 2027 general elections.

The FCT Area Council elections, held across the six area councils, are widely viewed as an important test of party mobilisation strength in the nation’s capital.