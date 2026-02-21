FCT Polls: Low turnout traceable to signing of Electoral Act – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoleye Sowore, Saturday, asserted that low voter turnout at the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, is traceable to signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore made the assertion while speaking with Vanguard at the 001 Polling Unit, LEA Primary School, Kabusa, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, where he said a lot of Nigerians currently have lost confidence and trust in the electoral process.

He said: “What we have discovered is that more and more of our people are no longer voting, and I think it was made adverse by the newly signed electoral law, which doesn’t give transparency to the oxygen it needs because democracy needs one oxygen, that’s trust.”

He further stated that, “The moment trust is lost, people stay at home because there is nothing more voluntary than voting – you take your money, you take your time, and if you feel like the thing is not going to produce the results you want, you don’t leave your house.”

He also said they have envisaged the low turnout and lack of interest coming, hence, the warning about the handling of the Election Amendment Bill by the National Assembly.

“And that’s what we were warning them when they were signing their electoral law that is not about activists, it’s about the future of the country.

“If you want people to have faith in democracy, you must give them what they ask for, and that is democracy but I am going around today because this is one of my communities, Kabusa”, he stated.

However, he (Sowore) said the FCT elections are not the elections that Nigerians are focusing on, but 2027 general elections.

“This is not the election that is going to be the most important, it’s 2027, that is going to be the race election, and you must arm yourself, not with weapons, but with knowledge, intellect, and commitment, and conviction to change the course of history in this country”, he added.