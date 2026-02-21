FCT polls: Low turnout at Jabi school 3 polling unit in Gwarinpa

By Folarin Kehinde

There was a low voter turnout on Saturday at Jabi Primary School 3, Polling Unit 107, located in Gwarinpa under the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

As of 11:55 a.m., only a handful of voters were observed at the polling centre, with electoral officials and security personnel present but largely idle due to the sparse crowd.

Police officers were stationed at the venue to maintain law and order, while voting materials were arranged and officials were on standby for prospective voters.

Some voters who spoke at the polling unit attributed the low turnout to the nature of the election, noting that council polls typically attract less participation compared to presidential or governorship elections.

“It’s just a council election; people don’t usually come out in large numbers for this kind of poll,” one voter said.

Despite the slow pace of voting, party agents were seen at the polling unit, monitoring proceedings and awaiting the outcome of the results.

The exercise, however, remained peaceful as of the time of filing this report.