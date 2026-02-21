FCT polls: Late arrival of materials, voter apathy in Lugbe

By Henry Umoru

Confusion enveloped the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election in Sabon Lugbe on Saturday following the misplacement of voters’ unit centres.

At LEA Primary School, Sabon Lugbe, voters were disappointed as they could not find their names.

While electoral materials were brought at 11am, voters at unit 098 could not find their names there. Also, voters at unit 010 were referred to Lugbe market square and those at unit 098 were taken to another place.

Meanwhile, at unit 099 voting centre, AMAC Estate, the presiding officer Ekele Emmanuel said voting started at 9am because electoral officials arrived late due to logistics.

Voting was, however, smooth, though hampered by low turnout of voters.

At unit 056, the presiding officer Esther Ochoga disclosed that the election started at 8,30am, just as there was voter apathy.

In adherence to the restriction on movement, the Umaru Yar’Adua road to Gwagwalada, which used to be very busy with vehicular movement, was short of that as very few vehicles were seen plying the road.