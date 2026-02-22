FCT Polls: EFCC arrests 20 suspects for vote buying, electoral offences

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 suspects over alleged electoral offences during the just-concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local government elections.

The arrests were made on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across several area councils in the FCT, with the suspects accused of offences including vote buying, vote selling, and obstruction of election officials.

In a statement posted on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, the EFCC said the suspects were apprehended with large sums of cash allegedly intended to influence voters.

“The suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling to obstruction of officers to the tune of N17,218,700,” the commission stated.

The agency disclosed that one of the suspects was found with a significant amount of cash near a polling unit. “One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000 in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area,” the statement added.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested in multiple locations, with “two of the suspects arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje and the remaining four in Kwali.”

The commission confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be prosecuted. “The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,” the statement said.

Vanguard News