FCT polls: APC leads in Nyanya amid low turnout

By Luminous Jannamike

Commuters were stranded in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday as security agencies strictly enforced the no-movement order during the Area Council elections.

Early results from Nyanya in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) showed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the lead, but voter turnout was thin.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration had imposed movement restrictions across the six Area Councils: Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali.

A statement signed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and backed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed police and military personnel to ensure full compliance.

Major highways appeared largely deserted in several locations, although some pockets of movement were still seen.

In a number of corridors, especially along the Kubwa–AYA and Mararaba–Nyanya highways, commuters were stranded and many motorists had to turn back or take alternative routes as security enforcement intensified.

Despite the restrictions, voting went on in many communities. In Mpape and Dutse Alhaji Ward of Bwari Area Council, some voters described the process as orderly and efficient, giving credit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for logistics.

In Nyanya Ward, AMAC, preliminary figures from Polling Unit 016 showed APC polling 13 votes in the chairmanship race, ahead of PDP (1), SDP (2), ADC (5) and APGA (1). For councillorship in the same unit, APC scored 11 votes, PDP (1), SDP (0), ADC (4) and APGA (1). Out of 754 registered voters, only 22 were accredited.

At Polling Unit 091 in the same ward, APC recorded 20 votes in the chairmanship contest, while PDP and ADC scored one vote each, with BOOT and NNPP also recording one vote apiece. In the councillorship race, APC scored 11 votes, PDP 12, and BOOT 1. The unit had 428 registered voters, with 24 accredited.

Speaking with Vanguard at Polling Unit 077 in Mpape, Dutse Alhaji Ward of Bwari Area Council, Dr. Charles Nwodo, a rights activist and rector, urged citizens to actively safeguard their votes.

“The truth is, votes will count if we, the voters, decide they will count… We stay at our polling units after voting, ensure the votes are counted in our presence, and record the results,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of officials.

“The process is beautiful,” he added.

Nwodo also commended the electoral body’s performance in his area.

“From what I’m seeing here, INEC has done its best in this district. Everything is going smoothly, and the INEC officials and their staff are doing their best,” he stated.

Speaking on result transmission, he emphasised the need for proper documentation.

“Electronic transmission is the best. whatever is counted at the polling unit must be documented in our presence. We should snap it, post it, and keep records,” he advised.

He added that stronger institutions would improve confidence in elections.

“Another thing that will make Nigerian elections work better is strengthening judicial independence.”

INEC is conducting the polls for six chairmen and 62 councillors across 2,822 polling units, with more than 1.6 million registered voters in the FCT. Collation was ongoing in several areas as of Saturday afternoon.