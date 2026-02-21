FCT elections: Party agents decry voter apathy in Byagin

By John Alechenu

Party agents at Government Secondary School, Byagin, Kubwa in Bwari Local Council Area have decried the poor turnout of voters.

An agent of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who gave his name simply as Nwaeze, said that, unlike the 2023 elections, the current election has fallen short of his expectations.

He said, “We are here for the APGA Councilorship candidate. The time is now is now 12.20 pm but the number of people who have so far come to vote is very small compared to what we witnessed here during the last election.

“I have called the few people I know around here to come out and vote. It appears people are tired. I don’t know what is happening.”

His counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ishaku Monday, said, “We are still waiting for people to come and vote. The day is still young and you know our people still like doing things at the last minute.”

An agent of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who identified himself as Emmanuel said, “I think the poor turnout is because the election is just for councillors and chairmen in the various councils.”

The number of registered voters at the polling unit is 257. As of the time of filing this report, voting was still open.