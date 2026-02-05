FCT election: INEC urges parties to mobilise voters, warns against vote-buying

File: INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has urged political parties to intensify mobilisation of eligible voters across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ahead of the Feb. 21 Area Councils election.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja during the commission’s regular quarterly consultative meeting with leaders of political parties ahead of the election.

Amupitan advised party leaders to mobilise voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He warned political leaders and their supporters against hate speech, violence and vote-buying in the forthcoming election.

“Political parties are indispensable partners in deepening electoral participation.

*I, therefore, urge you to intensify your efforts in mobilising residents across the FCT Area Councils to collect their PVCs, ” he said.

He said that with the distribution exercise set to conclude on Feb. 10, the goal must be to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

He charged the parties to provide leadership by sensitising their supporters to reject hate speech, violence, and the scourge of vote-buying.

“Let me be clear, vote-buying is a subversion of the democratic will and a violation of the law.

“Any individual or group found engaging in this practice will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

On the 2027 general elections, Amupitan reiterated INEC’s call on the National Assembly to expedite the ongoing amendment to ensure a stable legal environment well ahead of the polls.

He said that the commission had finalised the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general elections.

“I have looked into the position of the Senate which sought to reduce the timeline from 360 days to 180 days.

“As a matter of fact, we are ready with our timetable; we are just hesitating because we wanted to see what the new reform would bring, but we are mindful of the time, ” he said.

He said the commission was hopeful that the new Act would be passed as there was still going to be harmonisation by the national assembly, before Presidential assent.

“Nevertheless, if it’s getting too delayed, we‘ll just go ahead and do whatever we want to do.

“The Senate on Wednesday passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and also set a Conference Committee to look at the bill,” he added.

On the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, Amupitan cautioned Nigerians not to get involved in double registration, saying that INEC would not hesitate to remove offenders from the voters’ register.

Also on the dwindling voter turnout, Amupitan called on political parties to partner with INEC in changing the narrative, which had become a serious concern for Nigeria’s democracy.

Amupitan expressed INEC’s commitment to providing a seamless, pleasant voting experience by removing barriers to the ballot.

“The commission cannot do it alone, therefore, I call on political parties to partner with us by ‘upping the ante’ in voter education and mobilisation.

“Beyond seeking votes, your role in rebuilding public trust and inspiring citizens to exercise their franchise is critical to the health of our democracy,” he said.

Amupitan also expressed the commission’s commitment to openness and accountability in FCT area council election and the upcoming governorship contests in Ekiti and Osun states.

He said INEC under his leadership would continue to be guided by the provisions of the electoral frameworks, including the Constitution, Electoral Act, INEC regulations and guidelines etc.

“As we look towards the 2027 general elections, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and proactive.

“We must prepare for a seamless electoral process that embodies the ideals of democracy, justice, and inclusivity,” he said. (NAN)