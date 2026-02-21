FCT Council Polls: Voting begins amidst security in Kubwa

By John Alechenu

Accreditation and voting has commended at Chikakore New Layout (Kubwa) polling unit 038, Byazhin, Registration Area 08, Bwari.

Security officials as well as those of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the polling unit on time and waited for voters to arrive.

Eligible voters were sighted checking their names on the voters register before proceeding to be captured on the BVAS on the presentation of their voters card.

They were subsequently given two separate ballots to cast votes for councillors and the chairman of their choice.

Only a handful of party agents were seen hovering around the voting area as at the time of filing this report (10:38am).