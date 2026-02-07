Falconets edge Senegal 1–0 in U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s Falconets on Saturday secured a slim first-leg advantage in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, defeating Senegal 1-0 at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Both teams showed determination, but neither could find a breakthrough before the interval, leaving the score at 0-0 at halftime.

Substitute, Kindness Ifeanyi scored the decisive goal in the second half, heading home from a corner kick in the 50th minute to separate both sides.

She came close to doubling the advantage in the 66th minute, but the Senegalese goalkeeper stretched full length to push her effort away.

The Falconets maintained their lead through disciplined defending and controlled play, with head coach Moses Aduku’s second-half substitutions helping the team sustain momentum and see out the encounter.

Nigeria’s striker Janet Akokororowei was forced off in the first period due to injury.

Ifeanyi was later named player of the match for her match-winning performance.

The return leg is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Senegal, where Nigeria will seek to consolidate their advantage and advance to the next round. (NAN)