FAAN, MTN bridge connectivity gap with free airport WiFi

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, in partnership with MTN Nigeria, Thursday, launched free WiFi service at Terminal 2 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said this move was a step forward in its efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve the digital economy.

Addressing newsmen at the launch ceremony held in MMIA, Kuku, represented by Director of Airport Operations, Capt Mahmood Abdullahi, said with the WiFi, passengers travel experience would be easier and more productive.

She said: “For too long, our passengers have experienced the frustration of being disconnected when connection mattered most. Today, we changed that story. We transform waiting time into working time.

We replace frustration with functionality. We tell every passenger who walks through our doors: your time, your dreams, your connections – they all matter to us. This is the value of free WiFi.

But more than that, this is the value we place on every Nigerian who travels through our airports. Our message today is crystal clear: Nigerian aviation is open for business, ready for the future, and unwilling to settle for less than the best. This partnership with MTN represents something far larger than convenience – it is a testament to what we can achieve when the public and private sectors align their capabilities with a shared national purpose.

“This partnership with MTN is a major step forward in our efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve the digital economy. In today’s connected world, access to reliable internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. We are pleased to offer this value-added service to our passengers, making their travel experience easier and more productive.

We are not simply installing routers; we are building bridges between government objectives and citizen experience. This free WiFi service supports His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s digital economy agenda. It advances the transformative vision of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.”

Meanwhile, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN, Lynda Nwafor, said the initiative was a reflection of a shared commitment to improving passenger experience and enhancing accessibility.

According to her, airports were unique environments, gateways to opportunity and busy intersections where people from all walks of life converge.

She said: “From business travellers and tourists to airport personnel and service providers, everyone requires seamless and dependable connectivity. With this service, travellers across our major airports, while waiting to board, in transit, or upon arrival can now stay connected freely and effortlessly.

“Over the next month, we will activate on-ground engagements at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to drive awareness and encourage usage. We have designed a simple and intuitive connection process, and our teams will be on hand to support passengers every step of the way. The service is open, accessible and completely free.”