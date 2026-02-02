FAAC shares N1.9 trn to FG, states, LGs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared the sum of N1.969 trillion to the federal, states and the local governments.

The FAAC, in a communique issued Sunday, said the fund was for federation revenue that accrued in December 2025.

The N1.969 trillion comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.084 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N846.507 billion and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N38.110 billion.

The committee indicated that the total gross revenue of N2.585 trillion was available in the month of December 2025. Total deduction for cost of collection was N104.697 billion while total transfers, refunds and savings were N511.585 billion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N1.631 trillion was received for the month of December 2025. This was lower than the sum of N1.736 trillion received in the month of November 2025 by N105.202 billion.

Gross revenue of N913.957 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in December 2025. This was higher than the N563.042 billion available in the month of November 2025 by N350.915 billion.

The communiqué stated that from the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N653.500 billion while the state governments received a total sum of N706.469 billion.

The local government councils received N513.272 billion, while the sum of N96.083 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N520.807 billion and the state governments received N264.160 billion.

The local government councils received N203.656 billion and the sum of N96.083 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the N846.507 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N126.976 billion, the state governments received N423.254 billion and the local government councils received N296.277 billion.

A total sum of N5.717 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N38.110 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the state governments received N19.055 billion and the local government councils received N13.338 billion.

In December 2025, Companies Income Tax (CIT)/CGT and STD, Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) increased significantly while Oil and Gas Royalty, CET Levies and Fees increased marginally. Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT)/Hydrocarbon Tax (HT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) recorded considerable decreases.