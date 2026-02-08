Ex-CAS, Air Marshal Amao, harps on unity and morale as pillars of operational success at BASA 2025

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao (Rtd.), has emphasised unity and high morale as critical foundations for operational success, speaking at the Base Social Activities (BASA) 2025 held in Abuja on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The event brought together personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, their families and key stakeholders in a colourful celebration of service, culture and shared identity.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour, Air Marshal Amao (Rtd.) commended the Nigerian Air Force for sustaining BASA as a vital part of its institutional culture. He noted that the initiative goes beyond social engagement, serving as a strategic platform for strengthening cohesion among personnel drawn from Nigeria’s diverse backgrounds.

He praised the leadership of the current Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, noting that under his guidance, BASA has evolved into more than a social gathering. According to him, it has become “a living testament to how unity and morale drive operational excellence.”

Reflecting on the vibrant cultural displays at the event, the former CAS said they symbolised a nation united in service. “This spirit cannot be manufactured by regulation; it is built in moments like this, when we recognise our shared humanity beyond our professional roles,” he said.

He explained that such shared experiences foster esprit de corps, deepen trust among personnel and strengthen the psychological resilience required for demanding operations.

Air Marshal Amao (Rtd.) further commended the Nigerian Air Force for its operational performance in 2025 across multiple theatres, attributing part of its effectiveness to the unity and morale reinforced through initiatives such as BASA. He stressed that sustaining this bond remains essential as the Service continues to confront evolving security challenges.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, Base Services Group, Abuja, Air Commodore I.E. Imoke, described BASA 2025 as a unifying platform that promotes camaraderie, welfare and shared values within the Nigerian Air Force community. He said the event strengthens bonds beyond the workplace and renews collective commitment to the Service’s mission.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to nurturing the human spirit behind its operational strength, reminding all Nigerians that unity, mutual respect and shared purpose remain powerful tools in building a secure and prosperous nation,” he said.

BASA 2025 ended on a note of pride and optimism, reaffirming the belief that a united force is a strong force and that, together, the future remains bright.