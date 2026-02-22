EPL: 13 players to miss Tottenham vs Arsenal clash

Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head in the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon, with both sides needing three points for very different reasons: Arsenal in the title race and Tottenham battling relegation worries.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side come into the match with less recovery time after their 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday, a game in which Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka were both forced off.

However, Arteta has confirmed that both players are available for selection.

He also revealed that Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard could return, saying: “Well, we have to wait until tomorrow, but there is a big possibility that they [Havertz and Odegaard] are available for the game.”

Their participation will depend on Saturday’s training session and possible late fitness tests.

Mikel Merino remains a long-term absentee following foot surgery, while academy prospect Max Dowman is also expected to miss out after an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two months.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are facing a severe injury crisis. Interim head coach Igor Tudor confirmed that the club currently has around 10 injured players, leaving just 13 available for training. He also disclosed a fresh concern over Dominic Solanke, who trained despite throat issues, but said there were unlikely to be any returns in time for the Arsenal clash. Richarlison has returned to fitness, but Pedro Porro remains sidelined.

Solanke is expected to be available, which is a boost for Spurs after Wilson Odobert suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury. He joins James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on the long-term injury list due to knee problems, while Rodrigo Bentancur is also out with a hamstring issue, with no clear return date.

Cristian Romero, however, is set to return in mid-March after completing a four-game suspension following his second red card of the season, barring any further setbacks.

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