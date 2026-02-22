Enugu family raises alarm over alleged plot to release suspected killers of two brothers

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — The family of Arum Nwagbo in Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike Community, Enugu East Local Government Area, has raised concerns over what it described as attempts to secure the release of two suspects arrested for the killing of brothers Onyeka and Chukwudi Alum.

The suspects, who were taken into custody by the Enugu State Anti-Cult Squad on 11 February 2026, are linked to the October 29, 2025, killing of the brothers during violence that erupted amid a prolonged community leadership crisis.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the father of the deceased, Elder John Anike Alum, said the family had credible information that certain individuals were pressuring the Enugu State Police Command to release the suspects.

“We are shocked to hear that some persons are making moves to release these beasts who killed my two sons in cold blood. My family is still mourning, and the entire community is still mourning. All we are asking for is justice. The blood of my sons will continue to cry for justice,” he said.

He appealed to the State Police Commissioner, Bitrus Giwa, to prevent the release, stressing that doing so would be like “killing my sons a second time.” Elder Alum expressed confidence in the commissioner’s integrity and commitment to justice.

The Alum family also called on the Enugu State Government and police authorities to ensure that the suspects remain in custody and are prosecuted according to the law, insisting that justice for their sons must not be compromised.