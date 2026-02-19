Electoral Law: ‘Power is transient, history will judge’ — IPAC warns

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has cautioned that those currently in positions of authority will one day answer to history over how they handled the newly assented Electoral Act Amendment Law.

Egbeola Wale Martins, National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, said the council was deeply troubled by the manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed and the implications for public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Power is transient. Decisions taken or neglected while in office will ultimately either protect or haunt public officials when they leave power. History remains the impartial judge of all actions.

“The manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed has generated serious concerns and creates the impression that partisan interests may have been elevated above national interest, a development that does not inspire confidence in our democratic process.

“IPAC’s position remains clear and unequivocal, the mandatory electronic transmission of election results directly from polling units to the IREV portal, without any inserted proviso, constitutes the minimum acceptable standard if Nigeria is to achieve meaningful progress in electoral transparency, credibility and public trust,” the council said.

IPAC also reminded lawmakers that legislation carries long-term consequences for the country’s democratic stability.

“Lawmaking is a sacred national duty that must be undertaken with patriotic commitment and with national interest as the overriding priority. Partisan or personal considerations must never supersede the collective interest of the Nigerian people,” it stated.

The council called on all democratic institutions to act in ways that strengthen, rather than weaken, Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

It further addressed the earlier police action against protesters at the National Assembly during demonstrations over the bill before it was signed into law.

“The deployment of teargas against citizens who were lawfully and peacefully expressing their views is inconsistent with democratic norms and contrary to the principles of constitutional governance.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental and inalienable in any democracy. Any attempt to suppress or intimidate citizens for exercising this right is patently anti-democratic and must be condemned without reservation,” the council added.

IPAC urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that officers act in line with constitutional responsibilities.Electoral Law: ‘Power is transient, history will judge’ — IPAC warns

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has cautioned that those currently in positions of authority will one day answer to history over how they handled the newly assented Electoral Act Amendment Law.

Egbeola Wale Martins, National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, said the council was deeply troubled by the manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed and the implications for public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Power is transient. Decisions taken or neglected while in office will ultimately either protect or haunt public officials when they leave power. History remains the impartial judge of all actions.

“The manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed has generated serious concerns and creates the impression that partisan interests may have been elevated above national interest, a development that does not inspire confidence in our democratic process.

“IPAC’s position remains clear and unequivocal, the mandatory electronic transmission of election results directly from polling units to the IREV portal, without any inserted proviso, constitutes the minimum acceptable standard if Nigeria is to achieve meaningful progress in electoral transparency, credibility and public trust,” the council said.

IPAC also reminded lawmakers that legislation carries long-term consequences for the country’s democratic stability.

“Lawmaking is a sacred national duty that must be undertaken with patriotic commitment and with national interest as the overriding priority. Partisan or personal considerations must never supersede the collective interest of the Nigerian people,” it stated.

The council called on all democratic institutions to act in ways that strengthen, rather than weaken, Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

It further addressed the earlier police action against protesters at the National Assembly during demonstrations over the bill before it was signed into law.

“The deployment of teargas against citizens who were lawfully and peacefully expressing their views is inconsistent with democratic norms and contrary to the principles of constitutional governance.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental and inalienable in any democracy. Any attempt to suppress or intimidate citizens for exercising this right is patently anti-democratic and must be condemned without reservation,” the council added.

IPAC urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that officers act in line with constitutional responsibilities.Electoral Law: ‘Power is transient, history will judge’ — IPAC warns

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has cautioned that those currently in positions of authority will one day answer to history over how they handled the newly assented Electoral Act Amendment Law.

Egbeola Wale Martins, National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, said the council was deeply troubled by the manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed and the implications for public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Power is transient. Decisions taken or neglected while in office will ultimately either protect or haunt public officials when they leave power. History remains the impartial judge of all actions.

“The manner in which the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was passed has generated serious concerns and creates the impression that partisan interests may have been elevated above national interest, a development that does not inspire confidence in our democratic process.

“IPAC’s position remains clear and unequivocal, the mandatory electronic transmission of election results directly from polling units to the IREV portal, without any inserted proviso, constitutes the minimum acceptable standard if Nigeria is to achieve meaningful progress in electoral transparency, credibility and public trust,” the council said.

IPAC also reminded lawmakers that legislation carries long-term consequences for the country’s democratic stability.

“Lawmaking is a sacred national duty that must be undertaken with patriotic commitment and with national interest as the overriding priority. Partisan or personal considerations must never supersede the collective interest of the Nigerian people,” it stated.

The council called on all democratic institutions to act in ways that strengthen, rather than weaken, Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

It further addressed the earlier police action against protesters at the National Assembly during demonstrations over the bill before it was signed into law.

“The deployment of teargas against citizens who were lawfully and peacefully expressing their views is inconsistent with democratic norms and contrary to the principles of constitutional governance.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental and inalienable in any democracy. Any attempt to suppress or intimidate citizens for exercising this right is patently anti-democratic and must be condemned without reservation,” the council added.

IPAC urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that officers act in line with constitutional responsibilities.