Electoral Act 2026 in best interest of Nigerians — Lagos APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the newly signed Electoral Act 2026 is a serious constitutional duty carried out in the best interest of Nigerians.

Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, made the remark in a statement on Thursday.

According to Oladejo, the party has watched with “undisguised disappointment” what he described as orchestrated hysteria by sections of the opposition over President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Electoral Act 2026.

“Let it be stated without equivocation: governance is not a popularity contest, nor is it a theatre for digital propaganda. It is a serious constitutional duty carried out in the best interest of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Oladejo dismissed what he called the opposition’s “romanticised and misleading narrative” about so-called real-time transmission models in other jurisdictions, noting that such systems have faced technological glitches, legal ambiguities, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and judicial reversals.

“What manner of democracy suggests that the opposition alone possesses superior wisdom? Since when did electoral reform become the exclusive intellectual property of those who have consistently demonstrated administrative inconsistency when entrusted with responsibility?” he queried.

He alleged that the opposition’s arguments were rooted in opportunism rather than patriotism, adding that demands for absolute technological guarantees ignore Nigeria’s infrastructure disparities and the constitutional, legal, and logistical implications involved.

Oladejo maintained that President Tinubu’s assent followed constitutional procedures, legislative debate, and institutional consultation, describing the move as prudent rather than reactionary.

“Reform must be thoughtful, sustainable, and legally defensible — not reactionary or driven by social media pressure,” he said.

He cautioned against weaponising public sentiment, stressing that democracy thrives on credibility and that electoral integrity cannot be built on fragile systems designed for headlines rather than durability.

“The people of Nigeria deserve reforms that strengthen institutions, not experiments that may compromise them. As the ruling party in Lagos State, the Lagos APC stands firmly with reforms anchored on legality, sustainability, and national cohesion,” he added.

Oladejo emphasised that while opposition is vital in a democracy, it must not descend into distortion.

“Those who could not build durable electoral confidence when given the chance should refrain from lecturing those who are taking decisive steps to secure it. Governance transcends emotion. It demands maturity over melodrama, substance over spectacle, and nation over narrative,” he said.