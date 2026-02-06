Edun urges First Abu Dhabi Bank to invest in Nigeria, seeks greater global financial access

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has called on First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to expand its investments in Nigeria, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s access to international capital markets.

Mr. Edun met with officials of the bank to advance strategic financial cooperation, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance on X. He welcomed FAB’s new representative office in Lagos, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

The minister highlighted the bank’s growing engagement in energy and infrastructure projects and outlined government priorities centered on sustainable financing, stronger governance, and deeper participation in global debt markets, including Sharia-compliant instruments.

Both parties reportedly agreed to deepen collaboration and accelerate financing solutions aimed at strengthening public finances, supporting infrastructure delivery, and unlocking private sector investment.

In a separate engagement, Mr. Edun also held strategic discussions with global energy and finance partners to advance Nigeria’s leadership under Mission 300, a continental initiative to expand electricity access and drive economic growth.

The discussions focused on accelerating delivery and mobilising investments to strengthen Nigeria’s power sector, recognising reliable electricity as critical to productivity, industrial expansion, digital inclusion, and job creation.

Mr. Edun described Mission 300 as central to Nigeria’s economic strategy, highlighting the country’s early adoption of the Compact, the establishment of a joint Finance and Power delivery unit, and growing momentum in distributed renewable energy supported by innovative financing and private sector partnerships.

Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, who led the organisation’s team during the discussions, commended Nigeria’s reform progress and described the country as a potential game changer for Mission 300 due to its scale and leadership.