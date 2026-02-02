Economy: Teachers now augment poor salaries with petty trading in classes

Years ago, most landlords refused to rent houses to teachers because of the belief that their salaries were poor.

Today, the situation is almost the same.

Teachers in some private schools, still receive as low as N20,000 as salary. That is far below the country’s minimum wage.

And so, the increasing costs of goods and services, coupled with low purchasing power, have made many teachers to now resign from their jobs and seek employment in firms and other organisations.

Some who remain, apparently for the love of the profession, now do petty businesses in their classes, selling buscuits, groundnuts and sweets, to aument poor salaries. Many others put more hours on extra lessons and part- time classes.

According to a teacher, Mr. David Ogbebor: “We the teachers are going through tough times in this economy, due to the fact that our pay can hardly purchase a fraction of our needs. To worsen the situation, my school management asked for my Bank Verification Number, BVN, saying that they want to start deducting tax from the N35,000 they are paying me, which is not even up to the mandatory minimum wage of workers in the country.

“So, now, I am combining my tailoring business with the teaching job, so that I can get something substantial to cope with the demands of the economy.”

Recall that in July 2024, Nigeria’s national minimum wage was increased to N70,000 per month from the previous N30,000, following agreement between the government and labour unions to combat the rising living costs.

The new wage is for organisations with 25 employees and above.

Mrs. Lilian Osakpamwan, a former teacher, said: “I taught three subjects in a private school, and they didn’t pay me in 2024, with long hours standing. I had a passion for teaching. When it was time to pay salaries, which always comes few weeks after month end, the proprietor will rain abuses on staff.

“Lesson fees are paid in the following terms, and that is if the teacher returns. This made my love for teaching to vanished.

“I wasted my money and time to upgrade my curriculum vitae in academics, just to augment my love for teaching. I had to go get a job in an organisation that pays better.

“Some school managements will frustrate you and turn you to rags. Your end will be worse than the beginning.”

Miss. Judith Uweni, a Point of Sale agent, new in business, said: “When this tax payment news was flying around, last year, I knew it would be of no good to me.

“I have been working in a private secondary school since 2022 till last year when I quitted.

“They were paying me N30,000. I was struggling to survive on such a salary.

“Then the school announced that I should submit my BVN for tax deduction.

“I was very angry because I hardly earn N500,000 annually, talking about deducting tax.

“I begged friends to loan me N500,000 and also took a loan from on-line money lenders to start this PoS business.

“It is better than being a slave for someone with no incentive, savings or peace of mind.

“There are schools where they pay teachers N8,000 to N15,000. They have lots of students or pupils, but proprietors are just greedy.”

A corper, who pleaded anonymity, said: “The school where I work has no teachers. All of us there, except the principal, are corpers.

“I teach JSS1 to SS3 and it’s so cumbersome.

“Sometimes I feel like running away from this place of primary assignment.

“If they were paying good salaries, there would be many teachers.”