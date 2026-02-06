Deployment of US troops to Nigeria done with full respect for sovereignty – Defence HQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the recent deployment of specialist US troops under AFRICOM to Nigeria was conducted with full respect for the country’s sovereignty and in line with existing bilateral agreements between the two nations.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, made this known in a statement titled, “Clarification on Speculations Regarding the Presence of US Troops in Nigeria.”

The statement reads in part: “The Defence Headquarters has noted recent media reports and public speculation suggesting the presence or deployment of United States troops in Nigeria. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to state that Nigeria maintains a long-standing and structured security partnership with the United States. This cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and focuses on capacity building, professional military education, intelligence sharing, logistics support, and strategic dialogue aimed at addressing shared security concerns, including terrorism and transnational threats.”

It added that all joint engagements are conducted strictly in accordance with Nigeria’s sovereignty and existing bilateral frameworks.

The statement further explained that a recent two-day high-level Working Group meeting brought together senior US officials and their Nigerian counterparts at the Office of the National Security Adviser. The meeting followed earlier engagements in the United States and is part of a trust-based partnership focused on practical outcomes.

“Discussions included proposals designed to strengthen cooperation mechanisms, improve coordination, and enhance accountability in joint efforts to counter violent threats while protecting civilians and ensuring community safety,” the statement said, noting that these proposals are still under review by Nigerian authorities.

The DHQ reassured citizens that Nigeria’s defence partnerships are transparent, policy-driven, and aligned with constitutional provisions. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity while working with credible partners in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture without compromising national independence,” it added.