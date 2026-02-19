Deliberate distortion of history remains potent political weapon, says analyst, Owoso

Political manipulation through misinformation, propaganda, and ethnic sentiments remains a persistent feature of Nigeria’s electoral landscape, with both ruling and opposition parties accused of deploying biased narratives to influence voters and secure political advantage.

Analysts describe the practice as a recycled strategy rooted in Nigeria’s pre-independence and First Republic politics. A notable early example is the 1948 “Lagos Press War,” a fierce media rivalry between Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s West African Pilot and the pan-Yoruba Daily Service, which escalated ethnic tensions between Yoruba and Igbo interests—a pattern many observers say has simply migrated to social media in contemporary times.

The 2023 general election highlighted similar dynamics, with the emergence of the Obidient Movement mobilising youth support for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, while groups such as Yoruba Ronu positioned themselves as defenders of Yoruba identity. The phrase “Yoruba Ronu” (Yoruba Think), popularised by late cultural icon Hubert Ogunde in 1964, continues to be invoked in political discourse.

Political commentators also point to the recurring claim that “Lagos is a no man’s land,” originally used by Jaja Nwachukwu in 1947 to promote national unity and inclusivity in Lagos. The phrase has since been repurposed in debates over indigeneship and identity.

Social commentator Kayode Teslim Owoso warned that deliberate distortion of history remains a potent political weapon. “Politicians thrive on selective memory and half-truths because ethnic fear and misinformation are easier to sell than good governance,” he said. “Once a lie is repeated often enough, it begins to sound like truth, and that is how sympathy votes are manufactured.”

Owoso dismissed claims of consistent Yoruba alignment with Hausa/Fulani interests to dominate power, noting that leadership in Nigeria has historically involved cross-ethnic and regional alliances since independence in 1960.

Historical tensions over representation and secession further illustrate the long-standing nature of such manipulation. At the 1950 Ibadan Constitutional Conference, disagreements over legislative representation nearly fractured the country, with northern leaders threatening secession unless granted a majority share.

Despite these challenges, observers note a gradual shift toward political cosmopolitanism, with current administration and opposition figures engaging in dialogue and mutual respect across party lines. Analysts believe stronger collaboration among opposition parties is essential to check the ruling party and safeguard democratic accountability.

Experts have called on Nigerians to prioritise fact-checking and rely on credible sources, especially on social media. Regulatory bodies such as the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have been urged to remain neutral and proactive in curbing misinformation.

Owoso stressed the urgency of intervention: “If falsehood is not challenged today, it becomes tomorrow’s history. A society that ignores facts in favour of sentiments will keep repeating the same political mistakes.”

As Nigeria’s political journey continues, stakeholders insist that rejecting ethnic denigration, promoting accurate information, and strengthening institutions remain essential to building a more inclusive and stable democracy.