Couple abducted, 1 shot in Ondo community — Police

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a couple by gunmen on Friday evening in the Ilu-Abo Community in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said one other person also sustained a gunshot wound.

Jimoh explained that the couple, Mr Jamiu Olawale and his wife, residents of Olaribigba Estate, Ilu-Abo, were whisked away by the gunmen at about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“The couple had just returned home from their shop in an ash-coloured Toyota Camry when they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by the gunmen, who reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush.

“The attackers abducted the couple and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

“During the incident, a neighbour, Mr Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunashot wound.

“He was promptly rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment,” he said.

Jimoh explained that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, immediately deployed tactical teams alongside conventional operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and adjoining areas.

According to him, concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure the abducted persons are unhurt and safely returned and to apprehend the perpetrators for justice to prevail.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

“Meanwhile, the command urges them to provide credible and actionable information that may assist in the investigation to the nearest police station,” he said. (NAN)