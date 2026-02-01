Climate change: Nasarawa Govt charges citizens on three planting

Gov Sule

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has called on residents of the state to imbibe the spirit of planting trees to arrest the devastating effects of climate change affecting the world.

Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Margaret Elayo, stated this shortly after monitoring the first sanitation exercise in the year 2026 in Lafia.

Dr. Elayo stated that the state government has decisions to plant a hundred trees in Dunama College Secondary School was to symbolize a greener environment as well as to beautify the area.

“This initiative aligns with the President’s and global efforts to increase green cover and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” she said.

The Environment Commissioner also reminded residents to always keep their environment clean, not only during sanitation exercise, saying that the participation of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, the first retired and other top government officials t in the exercise was a demonstration of commitment towards prioritizing safety of the environment.

She warned that the state would not tolerate any act of sabotage of its efforts to keep the State clean, urging them to respect sanitation laws at all times.

The government said it will ensure that all drains are properly closed to prevent people from dumping refuse into them and to allow the free flow of water.

Vanguard News