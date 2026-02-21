City Boy Movement appoints Magaji as North Central Zonal Youth Coordinator

The City Boy Movement (CBM), a political support group founded by Seyi Tinubu and aligned with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has confirmed the appointment of Suleiman Abubakar Magaji as its North Central Zonal Youth Coordinator.

The move is seen as part of the movement’s broader consolidation efforts ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

In a letter dated February 20, 2026, the group expressed confidence in Magaji’s ability to strengthen youth engagement across the North Central geopolitical zone, comprising Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, and Nasarawa states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

His appointment comes amid growing national conversations around youth inclusion and leadership representation in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

As Zonal Youth Coordinator, Magaji is tasked with spearheading youth-driven initiatives aimed at deepening political awareness, promoting civic responsibility, and enhancing coordinated participation in democratic processes.

The role is positioned as a strategic response to the persistent underrepresentation of young people in leadership and decision-making spaces. It focuses on institutionalizing structured engagement and grassroots mobilization to advance meaningful youth inclusion within the political ecosystem.

Within the framework of the City Boy Movement and the Tinubu 2027 initiative, his leadership is expected to align youth structures in the region with broader national political objectives, strengthening participation at both grassroots and strategic levels.

Beyond politics, Magaji is an entrepreneur and founder of Samfort, a tech-driven logistics and online marketplace platform. He previously served as Director of Treasury and Accounts for the Bago Yakubu Campaign Council, contributing to the election that brought Umaru Mohammed Bago into office in Niger State.

Observers say his combined experience in enterprise leadership and campaign coordination positions him to drive a more structured and results-oriented youth mobilization approach across the North Central zone.

With 2027 gradually approaching, attention is increasingly turning to how regional youth structures will evolve. Signals from within the City Boy Movement indicate that the North Central desk is preparing a series of coordinated engagements and strategic rollouts that could shape youth political participation in the months ahead.