Chelle requests $130,000 monthly, 18 conditions to extend S’Eagles contract – Report

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a 19-point list of conditions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as part of negotiations for a contract extension.

Chelle, who signed a two-year contract with the NFF in January 2025 with an optional additional year in the NFF’s favour, was linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

According to sport journalist, Shina Oludare, the Franco-Malian coach formally presented the proposed terms to the NFF on January 22, 2026, following what he described as an in-depth investigation and fact-checking of the document.

The proposal listed a monthly salary of $130,000, covering the coach, his technical staff and personal assistant, alongside a request for monthly meetings involving all national team coaches.

It also includes the provision of a private SUV with chauffeur and security, a house in a secure environment with 24-hour electricity, a furnished office equipped with a projector for tactical analysis, and internet access.

Other conditions reportedly outlined in the proposal cover flight tickets for the coach’s wife and two children, GPS provision, and the supply of training equipment in line with the coach’s requirements.

The 19-point proposed terms.

1. Private car (SUV) with a chauffeur and security.

2. House in a well secured environment with 24hrs uninterrupted power supply (electricity).

3. Furnished office with projector for analysis.

4. Internet provision.

5. Flight tickets for wife and two children (Eric and wife Business class) children economy.

6. GPS provision.

7. Supply of proper equipment in accordance to the coach’s demand.

8. Based on opponents, the coach has the right of choice regarding int’l friendly matches.

9. Camping programs.

10. The coach will initiate programs for youth development.

11. Provision for the coach to travel, watch, monitor and engage players of the national teams abroad.

12. Provision for the coach to travel to watch the local league to identify potential players that will be integrated in to senior national team, A U23, U20 and U17.

13. No Interference in team selection and players call up.

14. The NFF has to issue a working contract for my staffs.

15. Salary needs to be paid on or before 30th of every month.

16. Bonus and allowance as per federation structure.

17. Request to include my PA in the bonus and allowance structure.

18. Proposed salary of $130,000.00 (One hundred and thirty thousand dollars) monthly. The amount included all my technical staffs and PA.

19. Monthly meeting with all the national team coaches.