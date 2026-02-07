Border reopening must not jeopardise Kebbi, national security – Customs CG

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, has cautioned that the reopening of the Tsamiya Border Route must not jeopardise the security of Kebbi and the nation at large.

Adewale-Adeniyi gave the warning on Saturday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Benin and Niger republics, security agencies and trade operators.

He said, “We must ensure that we do not jeopardise the security of Kebbi and the nation at large.

“The customs and the neighbouring republics will work closely with counterparts to strengthen border security through the deployment of sophisticated information and communication technology (ICT) for effective monitoring of the movement of goods and people.”

The customs boss commended President Bola Tinubu’s approval of the reopening of the Benin Republic border through Tsamiya in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi for transit purposes.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi for facilitating the convergence of stakeholders and for the readiness of the state government and other actors to support the creation of a transit corridor through Kebbi.

Adewale-Adeniyi said the initiative was designed to address transit bottlenecks, promote economic prosperity in border communities and guarantee national security.

“The President has mandated us to allow trucks to transit to the Republic of Niger through the Republic of Benin and Kebbi.

“We are deploying modern technology to ensure that goods meant for specific destinations are not diverted,” he said.

The C-G also warned that economic operators who violated transit regulations would face stiff sanctions, noting that non-compliance could create non-tariff barriers and undermine trust between countries.

He noted that security threats were often coordinated by actors involved in narcotics, smuggling and arms trafficking, stressing the need for stronger inter-agency collaboration.

“For us to stay ahead of criminals, we must be even more coordinated.

“Kebbi has one of the most effective inter-agency coordination frameworks, supported by the state government through logistics assistance to security agencies,” he said.

According to him, trucks transiting through the corridor would pay a token fee for infrastructure maintenance, particularly along the Tsamiya Corridor in Bagudo LGA.

He added that customs would streamline documentation and remove bottlenecks along major transit routes, including the Illela-Sokoto-Kamba-Niger Republic corridor and routes linking Apapa ports and Nigerian airports to neighbouring countries.

Adewale-Adeniyi said the bilateral engagement would strengthen cooperation on transit goods movement, enhance information sharing, address border security challenges and ensure that legitimate trade contributed optimally to economic growth.

He commended Gov. Idris and the people of Kebbi for their warm reception, describing the state as strategically important to Nigeria’s security architecture.

“When we speak of Kebbi, we reference the historic Gwandu Emirate, whose influence extends across Nigeria and into the neighbouring Benin and Niger republics.

“There is a saying that when Kebbi coughs, the entire country sneezes,” he said.

In his response, Gov. Idris assured that Kebbi was ready to partner with the Federal Government to ensure smooth and secure operations.

“We are not surprised by this approval because we know that when Mr President makes a commitment, he follows through.

“We will provide the necessary social amenities and infrastructure and ensure that roads are accessible,” the governor said.

He commended Adewale-Adeniyi’s leadership style and thanked the Benin Republic delegation for their cooperation.

Also speaking, the Director of Legislation, Customs Administration of the Republic of Benin, Mr Immora Idrisu, thanked the Nigerian Government for its support.

“Our meeting here demonstrates that our countries can work together to facilitate trade.

“We are pleased with the approval to allow border transit through Tsamiya in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi,” he said.

The Kebbi Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Mahmoud Ibrahim, described Gov. Idris as a people-orientated leader whose presence sent a strong message to border communities on the importance of legal trade.

He described the visit as historic, noting that the Customs boss’ presence despite national and international commitments underscored the importance of Kebbi at both national and international levels.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Na-Hali, said the initiative would enhance revenue collection, create jobs and boost the economy.

“This move demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to employment generation and revenue growth.

“NAGAFF fully supports the Federal Government’s economic policies and commends the Kebbi Government for its efforts,” he said. (NAN)