Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation, has accused some journalists, opposition figures and self-styled activists of misrepresenting their personal opinions as the collective will of Nigerians, warning citizens to be vigilant as the country heads into another election season.

In a post on X on Thursday, Keyamo said it was “amusing” that some commentators consistently project their personal biases as the wishes of “the Nigerian people” without any credible process for determining public opinion.

He questioned how such individuals arrive at what they describe as national consensus, asking, “How and where did they aggregate the views of ‘the Nigerian people’?”

According to the minister, those being presented as the voice of the public are often a small and recurring group of protesters, media commentators and political actors.

He cited, among others, people who gather at the entrance of the National Assembly, lawmakers who opposed majority positions in recent parliamentary votes, and a handful of commentators who, he said, regularly appear on television and social media platforms.

It is amusing to see how some journalists and core opposition characters, posing as ‘activists’, continually express their own deep-seated biases as the wishes of ‘the Nigerian people’. How and where did they aggregate the views of ‘the Nigerian people’?



Perhaps, by ‘the… — Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) February 19, 2026

“Perhaps, by ‘the Nigerian people’, they are referring to those usual suspects who gather at the entrance of the National Assembly and pose for cameras; or the 15 senators who voted against the majority of 94 senators; or the less than 25 members of the House of Representatives who walked out on the majority of over 300 members,” Keyamo wrote.

He also criticised what he described as the tendency of some commentators to rely on social media reactions and television appearances as evidence of public opinion.

The minister urged Nigerians to be cautious as political activities intensify ahead of forthcoming elections, saying citizens should not be misled by individuals claiming neutrality in public debates.

“Nigerians should be alert as we enter an election season,” he said.

Keyamo further alleged that many journalists and commentators who present themselves as neutral are secretly aligned with political interests.

“Some journalists and almost every so-called ‘neutral’ commentator or activist you see or hear in the media are all working for one interest or the other; they just don’t have the guts to come out with their full chest to openly support the political party or candidate for which or whom they are working,” he added.

The minister’s remarks come amid heightened political debate and public scrutiny over recent legislative and electoral developments.

Vanguard News