Benue PDP suspends Publicity Secretary over alleged anti-party activities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Chapter, has suspended its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tim Nyor over what it described as gross violation of the party’s principles, acts of insubordination and anti-party activities.

The decision was taken on Friday during a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held at the party’s State Secretariat in Makurdi.

In a statement signed by the State Secretary, Comrade Dan Nyikwagh, the party said the suspension was in line with its constitutional provisions.

“The suspension is in strict compliance with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended),” the statement read.

According to the SWC, the suspension takes immediate effect and would last for one month, pending the conclusion of investigations and any further decisions in line with the party’s constitutional guidelines.

During the period, Mr. Nyor is barred from participating in any party activities at all levels.

“The State Working Committee reiterates its commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and adherence to the party’s constitution,” Nyikwagh stated.

Party sources indicated that investigations into the allegations against the suspended spokesman are expected to commence immediately, although details of the alleged violations were not disclosed in the statement.