Bauchi senator distributes 18,200 bags of rice to constituents

Sen. Shehu Buba has distributed 18,200 bags of rice to families in Bauchi to support them during the Ramadan fast.

Buba (APC – Bauchi South) said this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said the gesture would support Muslims to observe the Ramadan fast and reduce the burden on vulnerable families.

Buba said the rice would be distributed to deserving families in the seven local government areas of the zone, including Alkakeri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dass, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro.

“In a move that extends beyond my immediate constituency, we earmarked 3,500 bags for Bauchi North and 3,000 for Bauchi Central.

“The remaining bags are designated for APC leaders, selected organisations and other stakeholders across the state,” he said.

Buba charged members of the distribution committee to ensure fairness and accountability in the exercise.

Abdulkadir Gyengyen, Chairman of the committee, commended the gesture, assuring that it would ensure effective monitoring to guard against diversion.

Vanguard News