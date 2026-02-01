Bandits attack Agwara again, burn Police Station, Church, abduct five

File photo

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — Armed bandits have again attacked Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, setting ablaze a police station and a church, and abducting residents during an early-morning raid on Sunday.

The attack occurred months after the abduction of about 300 pupils, students, and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in the same community, who were later released.

Residents said the attackers arrived around 2:00 a.m., parking their motorcycles a few kilometres from the town before trekking in. According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants first targeted the police station, where officers on duty were overwhelmed by the attackers’ number and forced to retreat. The police post was subsequently set on fire.

The bandits were also reported to have moved from house to house, taking valuables and foodstuffs, before proceeding to the United African Missionary Church (UAMC/“YMCA”), which was completely burnt. A monthly church vigil was said to have been ongoing at the time, but worshippers reportedly dispersed and fled upon receiving information about the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties at the police station or the church.

Confirming the incident, Reverend Yakubu Yohanna of the church said the attackers did not encounter any worshippers before burning the building.

“The town was invaded by bandits, and they came to our church. They did not meet anyone, but they burnt the church building and everything inside,” he said. “So far, no life has been lost, but we are still waiting for people to return from hiding to determine the full extent of the damage.”

The Niger State Police Command later confirmed the attack. In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said the police station was attacked at about 3:40 a.m.

“Armed bandits attacked the police station, set it ablaze, and also burnt part of a church in Agwara community,” the statement said. “Police tactical teams engaged the attackers, but they were overpowered. The assailants used suspected dynamite to set the station on fire.”

According to the police, the attackers later moved to other parts of the community and abducted five persons, whose identities had yet to be confirmed as of press time.

Agwara has experienced repeated security incidents in recent times, including the mass abduction from St. Mary’s School in Papiri last year, heightening concerns among residents over safety in the area.