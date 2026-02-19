Awhum Tragedy: Worshippers trade blames over fall of ancestral tree in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU — Mixed reactions trailed the fall of an ancestral tree known as Akpu Awhum in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, which claimed several lives and left others injured on Tuesday evening.

Christians and African traditional worshippers in the community have engaged in a war of words, trading accusations in a bid to absolve their respective faiths of responsibility for the tragic incident.

A Catholic priest from Awhum community, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Ochiaya, suggested that the tree’s collapse may have resulted from old age, noting that every living thing eventually dies. He blamed youths and some worshippers who had previously resisted plans to cut down the ageing tree.

“If the worshippers had allowed the tree to be cut when it was observed to be very old, and a new one planted in its place, perhaps this tragedy would have been averted. The tree was obviously old. Even my forefathers met it that way,” he said.

He dismissed claims that a taboo might have caused the fall, reiterating that the tree’s age was the most likely factor. He also questioned what object of reverence would replace the fallen tree, noting that the community had long resisted its removal.

Fr. Ochiaya urged youths to understand the boundaries between culture, tradition, and spiritual practices, while also encouraging religious tolerance.

The Chief Security Officer of Awhum community, Justice Ogbonnia, described the tree as a revered spiritual symbol, adding that divination was ongoing to determine the actual cause of its sudden collapse.

“We fear this ancestral tree because it has spiritual powers. It is older than any living member of our community. When the Germans constructed a road through this area, they tried to cut it down but failed, so they built the road beside it,” he said.

He added that the tree had historically been believed to protect community members from harm, including travellers who insisted that an Awhum indigene accompany them for safety.

“I don’t know if it was offended or desecrated to cause this level of harm. Elders and custodians of our cultural heritage are already in spiritual consultation to appease the tree,” he added.

Another community member, who identified himself as secretary of the traditional worshippers’ group, alleged that their group had been suppressed by the Christian community and denied freedom of worship.

He accused the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement of causing the tree’s fall, claiming that a large candle was lit and hidden under the tree, where it burned for days before being discovered. He alleged that the heat caused internal damage that led to the collapse.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Nsukka, confirmed that 11 people died in the incident, while four others are receiving treatment.