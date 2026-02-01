Atletico Madrid set to sign Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman

Lookman

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Ademola Lookman, with the Spanish club set to complete their first addition of the winter transfer window by landing the Atalanta forward.

The move comes after Giacomo Raspadori departed Madrid earlier in the window, prompting Los Colchoneros to intensify their search for a replacement.

Lookman has long been on Atletico’s shortlist, but negotiations have gathered pace over the past few days.

Fenerbahce had appeared close to securing the Nigeria international after holding talks with Atalanta over a €40m transfer. However, Atletico Madrid have now moved ahead of the Turkish side and are on the brink of finalising a deal.

According to Matteo Moretto, Atletico are prepared to pay €35m plus €5m in bonuses to bring Lookman to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with only minor details left to be settled.

“Atletico Madrid is on the verge of sealing the signing of Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian forward’s yes to the Spanish club has been confirmed, with the club set to pay €35m plus €5m in bonuses. Now Atlético must reach an agreement with Lookman on the contract. Key hours ahead.”

Further confirmation has come from Fabrizio Romano, who reported that Lookman has made his preference clear despite an improved financial offer from Fenerbahce, and that the deal is nearing completion.

“Atletico Madrid are closing in on Ademola Lookman deal tonight! The player has informed all parties about his desire to prioritize Atletico proposal despite Fenerbahce improved salary bid. Verbal agreement on €40m deal. Formal steps expected today.”