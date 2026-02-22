APC’s Maikalangu wins AMAC chairmanship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The AMAC Collation Officer, Prof. Andrew Abue, announced that Maikalangu, the incumbent chairman, secured 40,295 votes out of 62,861 valid votes cast in the election, returning him to office.

According to the results, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came second with 12,109 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) placed third with 3,398 votes.

Prof. Abue disclosed that 2,336 votes were rejected, bringing the total votes cast to 65,197. He added that AMAC has 837,338 registered voters, with 65,676 accredited voters participating in the election.

“Christopher Maikalangu of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Abue said.

Full Results by Party

Accord (A) — Agbon Vaniah: 403 votes

Action Alliance (AA) — Nemiebika Tamunomiesam: 108 votes

African Democratic Congress (ADC) — Paul Ogidi: 12,109 votes

Action Democratic Party (ADP) — Richard Elizabeth: 588 votes

All Progressives Congress (APC) — Christopher Maikalangu: 40,295 votes

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) — Eze Chukwu: 1,111 votes

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) — Chukwu Promise: 122 votes

Action Peoples Party (APP) — Ugoh Michael: 32 votes

Boot Party (BP) — Thomas Happiness: 43 votes

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) — Jibrin Alhassan: 1,694 votes

National Rescue Movement (NRM) — Samson Usani: 73 votes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Dantani Zanda: 3,398 votes

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) — Iber Shimakaha: 90 votes

Social Democratic Party (SDP) — Simon Obinna: 2,185 votes

Young Progressives Party (YPP) — Madaki Robert: 421 votes

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) — Swani Buba: 189 votes

Reactions

Speaking after the announcement, APC Collation Agent, Gambo Babale, described the election and collation process as credible and transparent.

“INEC has done so well. We’ve seen the processes across all the polling units, ward collation centres, and here at the AMAC area council collation centre. Everything was done perfectly well,” he said.

Babale noted that the PDP won two ward councillor seats — Karu and Karishi — as evidence of transparency in the exercise.

He congratulated Maikalangu, expressing hope that the victory would translate into more democratic dividends for AMAC residents.

Similarly, YPP Ward Collation Agent, Abdullahi Ibrahim, commended the transparency of the process and congratulated the winner.

The result sheets were signed by party agents from ADC, APC, APGA, YPP, and NNPP present at the collation centre.