APC not full of saints, but better option than PDP – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a party of saints but remains a better alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Keyamo made this known in a post on X shared alongside a video on Saturday, where he explained that comments from an interview he granted to a blog in 2017 were recently taken out of context.

He wrote, “This is the unedited part of the interview I granted a blog in 2017 (nine years ago), emphasising that APC may not be a Party of saints (which, I repeat, is a matter of fact), BUT it is still far better than where we were coming from. Some characters edited the last part of my statement out of it.

“And today, I repeat it again, I will be a fool to say APC is a Party of saints. And anyone who declares any Party to which he/she belongs as a Party of saints will also be a fool.”

The minister maintained that no political party is without flaws but argued that the APC offers better prospects for Nigeria compared to the PDP, which previously governed the country.

“But, on the balance, the APC still holds the best hope for the country and we cannot return to the era of PDP where you had some of the characters who are running for President today.

“It was only Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT that never hopped onto that battered train of PDP at that time,” he added.