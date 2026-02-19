APC holds rancour-free Edo ward congress, urges CVR mobilisation

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Amid reports of violence in some states, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday held its ward congresses across the 192 wards of the state, where leaders emerged on a consensus basis.

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Benin City, the State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, flanked by a delegation from the APC National Secretariat, called on the newly elected leaders to provide good leadership.

He also charged them to mobilise people for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) being carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 3.5 million votes promised to President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election are achieved.

Tenebe said, “The seamless conclusion of the ward congresses held on February 18, 2026, across the 192 wards of Edo State marks yet another watershed in the political evolution of our dear state. Today, we celebrate not just the successful conduct of a party exercise, but the reaffirmation of our collective commitment to unity, cohesion, transparency, and inclusivity.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) provided clear guidelines and conditionalities for the conduct of congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels. I am pleased to state unequivocally that those guidelines were implemented strictly and faithfully in Edo State. The result is what we are witnessing today — a process concluded seamlessly, without rancour, without disharmony, and without division among our members.

“Our Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has made a bold commitment to deliver 3.5 million votes in support of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2027 presidential election. That commitment is not merely symbolic; it is a collective responsibility.”

On the task before the new ward leaders, Tenebe said, “The ward remains the bedrock of our political structure. It is the closest arm of the party to the grassroots — to the electorate who ultimately determine outcomes at both state and national levels.

“You are therefore entrusted with the sacred duty of deepening party structures at the grassroots, mobilising our people, and ensuring that the policies and programmes of our party resonate meaningfully within your communities.

“As we look ahead, we must recognise the importance of the ongoing voter registration exercise being conducted by INEC. This exercise forms a critical part of the political roadmap to the 2027 general elections.

“Accordingly, I charge our newly elected ward executives to embark on a massive grassroots mobilisation drive to encourage eligible citizens to participate fully in the ongoing INEC registration exercise. Beyond mobilisation, you must also sensitise our people on the importance of safeguarding their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The strength of democracy lies in the ballot, and the ballot begins with registration.”

He also urged them to work closely with their local government executives to sustain the harmony he said currently exists in the party.