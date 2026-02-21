APC Congress: Deltans will re-elect Tinubu, Oborevwori – Emerhor

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has hailed the smooth APC Congress in Ughelli North which produced Hon. Lucky Ofomukoro as the new party chairman in the council.

Emerhor praised leaders and members of the party for their mature and peaceful conduct of the exercise, stressing that APC remains united and solid in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He spoke on Saturday during the APC Ughelli North LGA Congress held at the Oharisi Primary School in Ughelli.

Emerhor commended the APC Congress Electoral Committee and INEC officials for the transparent and smooth conduct of the exercise, charging the new leadership to sell the achievements of the APC-led administration to the people of the State.

The APC chieftain noted that with the LGA Congress concluded, leaders and members of the party are ready to mobilise Deltans to re-elect President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the forthcoming elections.

“I congratulate APC Ughelli North LGA for the smooth and transparent Congress. We have never had it this good. The process is devoid of division and crisis unlike in the past. I must thank the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for his leadership and for giving the party a direction.

“With the APC Congress at the council level done, we must mobilise Deltans for the 2027 election. President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori are our consensus candidates and we’ll deliver them in Ughelli North and Delta as a whole.

“I charge the new Ughelli North APC leadership to lead the party to victory. We are more formidable than ever before. Deltans are pleased with President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s sterling performance in office and we are desirous of re-electing them in 2027”, Emerhor stated.

He states further that President Tinubu’s economic policies have reshaped and placed the country on the path of economic development and growth, urging Deltans to support the APC-led government.

The APC leader added that Deltans are proud of Governor Oborevwori’s achievements since assuming office, adding that he would be overwhelmingly voted for in 2027.