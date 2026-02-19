APC assures peaceful, credible congresses in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured party members and stakeholders of a hitch-free, peaceful and credible conduct of its forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses in Benue State.

The nationwide congresses are scheduled to hold on February 18 for ward executives, February 21 for local government executives, and March 3, 2026 for state executives, in line with the timetable released by the party’s National Secretariat.

Speaking Wednesday at the APC State Secretariat in Makurdi during the distribution of election materials to Returning Officers, Chairman of the Benue State Ward/Local Government Congress Committee, Dr. Auwalu Ishiye, said adequate preparations had been made to ensure a seamless exercise.

“We have already conducted the screening of aspirants and one set of names was submitted. We have always known Benue to be peaceful, so we expect the congresses to be hitch-free and peaceful,” Ishiye stated.

Also speaking, the State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Chief Benjamin Omale, assured that the congresses would strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Omale further disclosed that adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the state to prevent any untoward incidents. “We are committed to conducting these congresses in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines. Security has been adequately provided to ensure a smooth and peaceful process,” he said.

On his part, the State Organising Secretary, Mr. James Ornguga, revealed that four committees from the National Secretariat had been deployed to supervise the congresses in the state.

“The committees include the Screening Committee, the Screening Appeal Committee, the Ward/Local Government Congress Committee, and the Appeal Committee that will address any issues arising from the conduct of the congresses,” Ornguga explained.

He added that, so far, there are no competing aspirants for the various positions. “From our records, we have only one set of people contesting for each position. We had anticipated stiff competition, but that has not been the case,” he said.

Ornguga further outlined the structure of the party’s executive composition, noting that each ward and local government area would have 27 executive members, while the state executive would comprise 36 members.

“As the ward executives are being elected, five delegates will also emerge from each ward to serve as delegates at the state congress, and another five will serve as delegates at the local government congress where local government executives will be elected,” he said.

He also clarified the modes of electing party officials, stating that the APC constitution provides for direct, indirect and consensus options. “The party permits three modes, direct voting by all members, indirect voting through delegates, and consensus.

“Where consensus is achieved, it is ratified by a voice vote. Even if there is no contest, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may still require members to line up for accreditation and counting. Whichever option members adopt in line with the guidelines is acceptable,” he explained.

On his personal political future, Ornguga disclosed that he had purchased a form to seek re-election, citing provisions of the party’s constitution. “The constitution stops one from occupying a position for more than eight years. I came in as Publicity Secretary in 2018 and later returned as Organising Secretary. I still have four years left, so I purchased my form to go again,” he said.