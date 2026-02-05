Anambra targets 2.7 million children for measles–rubella vaccination

By Vincent Ujumadu

The ongoing measles–rubella vaccination campaign in Anambra State is targeting more than 2.7 million children aged between nine months and 14 years.

The two-week exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, was officially flagged off by the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, at the Izuzu Primary Health Care Centre in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

The campaign is being implemented through a partnership involving national and international stakeholders, including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other key partners.

A visit to some vaccination centres across the state on Thursday revealed a large turnout of mothers with their children, with the exercise progressing smoothly. However, it was observed that most of those presented for vaccination were infants.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Mrs Soludo described vaccination as one of the most effective ways to protect children, noting that it offers safe and early protection against preventable diseases.

Represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, she acknowledged that some children may experience mild reactions such as slight fever or swelling after vaccination, but stressed that such effects are temporary and far less harmful than the diseases themselves.

She reassured parents and caregivers that health workers deployed for the exercise were adequately trained and prepared, adding that support systems and referral centres had been put in place to address any concerns that may arise.

Mrs Soludo also appealed to stakeholders, including parents, local government chairmen, schools and religious leaders, to support the campaign by ensuring that at least 98 per cent of eligible children in the state are vaccinated.

In his remarks, the Zonal Director of the NPHCDA, Dr Samuel Obasi, said measles and rubella remain major threats to child health in Nigeria, but expressed confidence that Anambra State would achieve significant success in the campaign due to the government’s strong commitment to healthcare.

The Zonal Coordinator of the WHO, Dr Chimuanya Igboekwu, explained that measles and rubella share similar symptoms, making it necessary to vaccinate against both diseases simultaneously for effective protection.

He assured that the WHO and other partners would continue to support the state government to ensure full coverage across all 326 wards in Anambra State, including markets, churches, schools, places of worship and hard-to-reach communities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, and the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Pharmacist Chisom Uchem, said adequate monitoring and supervision mechanisms had been put in place to ensure effective mobilisation of stakeholders and maximum coverage of the vaccination programme.