Alleged rape: Tiktoker Mirabel not arrested – Police

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed opening proceedings into the allegations of sexual assault made by a TikToker named Mirabel, who is currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking on Channel TV’s The Morning Brief, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed the development, confirming that Mirabel voluntarily visited the Ibafo Police Division on Tuesday, February 17, to lodge a formal complaint.

He added that the survivor was subsequently admitted to the hospital for medical care due to her unstable condition.

“When the DPO in Ibafo met with her, she was taken to the hospital for medical analysis. She wasn’t as stable as necessary, but we ensured the investigation continued.

“As we speak, she is in the intensive care unit getting appropriate care. Her medical well-being is more important to us at this point. When she is stable, we can now continue investigations and get the necessary facts,” Babaseyi said.

According to the Police P.R.O, the incident reportedly occurred in Ogijo, a border community between Ogun and Lagos states.

The police have established that Mirabel was not arrested, but rather, she is being treated as a victim.

The command urged individuals with useful information to come forward and assist with the investigation, as they promise to rely on evidence to take appropriate action.

“She was not arrested by the police. She reported a case, and we are investigating. Nothing like her arrest happened,” he said.

“If the allegation is established to be true, the perpetrator will be arrested and charged to court appropriately. Otherwise, the law also addresses giving false information,” the police stated.

“We advise people not to jump to conclusions based on emotions. We are investigating and will rely on evidence to reach a logical conclusion,” Babaseyi said.

Vanguard News