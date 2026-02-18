Alake closes mining site over deaths of villagers in Plateau

Dele Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, yesterday, closed a mining site over the deaths of villagers in Zuraq, Wase Local Government of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, Alake while on a condolence visit to the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, ordered the closure of areas covered by Mining Licence 11810 operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited owned by Abdullahi Dan-China in Zuraq, Wase Local Government of Plateau State following the deaths of villagers allegedly mining in pit containing gaseous emissions.

The statement read in part, “Alake sympathised with him over the loss of the innocent citizens who died while trying to earn a living.

“He urged the Governor to convey his deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Wase over the irreparable loss.”

However, according to the statement, the Minister has dispatched a team of officials and investigators led by Permanent Secretary, Engr. Yusuf Yabo to probe the remote and immediate causes of the incident and recommend sanctions.

The team also includes experts in mining, environmental compliance and artisanal cooperatives.

The Minister is coordinating the team and the support services to ensure effective management of the situation.

The actions were taken after preliminary reports indicated that the company had ceded the pit where the incident occurred to the community for mining following villagers’ agitations for empowerment.

It was gathered that the area was an abandoned Lead site with stored mineral material prone to emissions of sulphur dioxide.

Unaware of the poisonous nature of the emissions, the villagers reportedly engaged in extraction while inhaling the gaseous substance.

ML 11810 lies between longitudes 10.34.45 and 10.35.50 and latitudes 9.13.45 and 9.14.40.

The Minister promised to make further disclosures as investigations continue.

Vanguard News