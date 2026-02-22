Aiyedatiwa’s aide lauds Ajulo’s role as Ondo Attorney General

Ajulo

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Ondo State on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, has praised the appointment of Kayode Ajulo, SAN, as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state.

Lawson, in a statement, said the appointment clearly defines visionary governance by the governor and deserves commendation.

He said the governor’s foresight in selecting a custodian of justice with a track record of reform, advocacy, and public service signals a deliberate redefining of the leadership of the Ministry of Justice in Ondo State.

Lawson said: “Under Dr. Ajulo’s stewardship, the judiciary in Ondo State has witnessed a series of transformative interventions that speak to accountability, accessibility, and the rule of law, hallmarks of a modern, people-centred justice system.

“A track record of reform and modernisation Ajulo’s tenure is associated with a deliberate programme to modernise and digitise justice administration, improve access to justice for all residents, and strengthen the integrity of the system.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration is recognised for adopting reforms that align with contemporary best practices in governance, with Ajulo at the helm of the justice ministry as both strategist and implementer.

“The result, it is argued, is a more responsive, transparent, and efficient ministry that can better serve the needs of Ondo State’s diverse communities.

“At the moment, a state-of-the-art aspiration is becoming a reality. One of the most visible markers of reform of the ministry under Ajulo is the ongoing construction of a Judiciary Village.

“This ambitious project is designed to provide a state-of-the-art accommodation and functional hub for the judiciary in Ondo State.

“The envisioned complex promises modern courtrooms, stable judicial facilities, and integrated spaces for administrative operations, training, and public engagement.

“When completed, the Judiciary Village will be a tangible symbol of the state’s commitment to delivering timely justice, safeguarding the environments in which judges and court staff operate, and fostering an atmosphere where the public can have confidence in the administration of justice.

“Also, is the Ondo State Modern Law Library. It is a known fact that knowledge is the engine of justice. Complementing court infrastructure is the modernisation of Ondo State’s law library.

“The remodelling initiative, paired with the provision of contemporary research materials and an information system, is designed to enhance the capabilities of state law officers.

“A robust law library serves as the backbone of informed judicial decision-making, enabling prosecutors, defence counsel, and judges to access authoritative resources quickly.

“The modernisation project is widely viewed as a critical step toward elevating the quality of legal research, training, and professional development within the Ondo State justice ecosystem.

“Another important achievement is the determination of the ministry in strengthening definitions, deterrence, and punishment for offenders.

“The Ajulo’s leadership has supported and overseen legal reforms aimed at addressing crime comprehensively. This includes amendments to key anti-crime statutes, anti-kidnapping, anti-cultism, rape, and other serious offences, to ensure clearer definitions, broader coverage, and more stringent penalties for convicted offenders.

“These reforms are positioned as essential components of a modern public safety framework, designed to deter criminal activity, protect vulnerable populations, and provide clearer pathways for prosecution and punishment that reflect contemporary societal norms and the gravity of offences.

“In the areas of Community justice reform, the Ondo state Ministry of Justice is empowering grassroots administration. A further pillar of reform under Ajulo is the expansion of community justice through the appointment of additional customary court judges.

“By strengthening grassroots justice administration, the state seeks quicker access to justice for ordinary citizens and more culturally attuned dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The initiative is framed as a pragmatic approach to reducing backlogs, delivering timely decisions, and enhancing community trust in the justice system, while maintaining respect for Yoruba cultural institutions and customary law traditions where appropriate.

“In the area of Civil society engagement and democratic accountability Dr. Ajulo’s long-standing involvement in Nigeria’s civil society, notably as a leading figure in the pro-democracy movement, is seen as a strength in his current role.

“There is no doubt that his background supports a governance model rooted in transparent engagement with civil society, robust monitoring, and accountability mechanisms. Under the incumbent administration, the Ondo State Government is framed as maintaining cordial engagement with civil society to ensure governance is properly monitored and held to account.

“Ajulo’s network and experience are presented as valuable assets in sustaining this dynamic. Considering the Outlook and expectations under the OUR EASE agenda As the state continues to implement its OUR EASE agenda, the role of Kayode Ajulo, in this administration, is seen as instrumental in repositioning the judiciary to align with the administration’s reform priorities.

“That said, Stakeholders expect the Attorney General to advance policy directions that deepen judicial efficiency, empower citizens with greater access to justice, and sustain the momentum of reform across infrastructure, legislative updates, and civil society collaboration.

“Even as an insider, I consider this as a call for continued leadership and accountability. I expect Dr. Ajulo to continue leveraging his experience, reformist energy, and legal acumen to push the Ondo state justice ministry toward greater achievements.

“The practical expectations are clear: complete the Judiciary Village, finalise and equip the modern law library for full operational capacity, implement the anti-crime reforms with robust oversight, and sustain community justice programs that expand access to fair adjudication at the grassroots level.

“Equally important is sustaining constructive collaboration with civil society to uphold accountability, transparency, and good governance across Ondo State.

“Finally, as a recommitment to justice as a public trust, in acknowledging Dr. Kayode Ajulo’s appointment, Ondo State signals its commitment to a justice system defined by modern facilities, rigorous legal standards, and accessible justice for all residents.

“The governor’s choice embodies the aspiration to harmonise reform with tradition, ensuring that the state’s justice administration remains responsive to the needs of a dynamic society while upholding the rule of law.

“As the OUR EASE agenda moves forward, the onus is on the Attorney General to translate expectation into measurable reform, continuing the positive trajectory and positioning Ondo’s judiciary as a model for robust governance and transparent accountability.”