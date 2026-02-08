African Grammy milestones: Fela, Makeba, Kidjo, Tyla lead

By Ayo Onikoyi

There have been many African musicians and singers who have graced the Grammy stage at one time or another. Perhaps the most iconic names are arguably Miriam Makeba, Angélique Kidjo, Tyla and Fela, as they not only picked up the award but did so in a remarkable and momentous fashion.

Fela (Nigeria) – In a landmark moment for global music history, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the Nigerian musician, activist, and founder of Afrobeat, was honoured with a 2026 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award — making him the first African artist to receive this prestigious accolade. This recognition came nearly three decades after his passing in 1997 and underscores the vast and lasting impact of his work on music and culture worldwide.



The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by the Recording Academy to performers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording. It is one of the highest honours the Academy bestows, celebrating artists whose work has shaped the landscape of music over time.

Miriam Makeba (South Africa) – South African icon Miriam Makeba, popularly known as Mama Africa, became the first African Grammy winner in 1966. She received the award alongside American singer Harry Belafonte for their collaborative album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba. Beyond music, Makeba was a powerful voice against apartheid and played a major role in introducing African music to global audiences.

Angélique Kidjo (Benin Republic) – Beninese music legend Angélique Kidjo is the most decorated African artist at the Grammys, with five wins. She has received multiple Grammy Awards, including honours for Eve, Sings, Celia, Mother Nature, and Queen of Sheba. Known for blending traditional African sounds with funk, jazz, and Latin influences, Kidjo has spent decades advocating for African culture and women’s empowerment through her music.

Tyla (South Africa) – Tyla became the first-ever winner of the Best African Music Performance category, which was newly introduced by the Recording Academy in 2024, with her hit single Water. The win marked a major milestone for Amapiano and African pop music on the global stage.



Even more remarkably, she repeated the feat in 2026 at the 68th Grammy Awards, beating Davido, Ayra Starr, Kenzo and others. She won with her single Push 2 Start.

In the last decade, singers like Burna Boy, Tems, Wizkid, Black Coffee, among others, have also graced the Grammy stage.