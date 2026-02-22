Abia Govt sets up tax desk to sensitise businessmen on new tax law

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has set up a tax desk to sensitise the Aba business community on the new tax law signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The tax desk, which is domiciled at the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), is meant to educate the business community on how to navigate the new tax law to avoid running afoul of it, which may affect their businesses.

Speaking at a workshop, tagged, “Navigating the New Nigerian Tax law’, organized by the state government through GADA and the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA, Director General of GADA, Architect Uche Ukeje, disclosed that the tax desk is about educating the business community to file their tax returns appropriately, timely and in line with the laws.

He stated that most members of the business community lack knowledge of the details of the tax law and how it can affect their businesses, stressing that the tax desk was set up to bridge the gap.

He said, “The new tax bill was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 25, 2025, but it came into law on January 1, 2026. The Aba business community operates within the ambit of the law, but most of them don’t know what the law is. They have no clue how the law will impact their businesses. They also don’t know that it is their duty to collect taxes from their employees who earn above the minimum wage and remit them to the tax authorities, in this case, the Abia State Revenue Service. They don’t know that they must file their personal income tax every 31st March. So, if they fail to do that, they will get into trouble by the first week of April.

“So, what we are doing is to educate them, to prepare the Aba business community to understand the changing business landscape that the new tax law has brought. We didn’t make the law, but its impact will affect everyone because Abia State is part of Nigeria.

“The only thing we do is to provide enlightenment. So, if you have a challenge, you come to GADA. We have set up a desk for the Abia State Revenue Service at GADA. When you come with your challenges, knowledgeable people will handle your matter accordingly. This is why the state is involved in enlightening the business community on how they can navigate the tax law.”

Sensitising participants, two consultants on tax administration, Kenneth Erikume and Chijioke Uwaegbule, who facilitated the workshop, listed the various taxes manufacturers, citizens, and others are expected to pay.

They also explained where and to whom taxes are payable, and the role of the ombudsman in sitting and adjudicating tax issues.

Earlier, Chairman of the Governing Board of GADA, Chief John Udegbala, explained that taxes affect how businesses start, grow, employ, compete, and survive in any country.

He pledged that the issues and recommendations arising from the workshop will inform ongoing engagement, policy advocacy, and continuous dialogue between government institutions and the business community in Aba.

“For us in Aba, a city defined by enterprise, industry, and resilience, tax policy is not an abstract subject. It directly affects how businesses start, grow, employ, compete, and survive. Aba’s economic strength lies in its small businesses, its medium-scale manufacturers, and its large enterprises, all of which must operate within a regulatory environment that is fair, predictable, and well understood.

“The objective of this workshop is therefore clear: to bridge the gap between policy and practice. We want businesses to understand what the new tax laws require, what has changed, what remains the same, and how to comply without unnecessary disruption to productivity and growth. At the same time, we want policymakers and regulators to understand better the realities faced by businesses on the ground.

“Tax compliance works best not through enforcement alone, but through understanding, engagement, and mutual responsibility.’