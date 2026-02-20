Abducted 12-year-old: Police to continue probe despite family holding back

The Police Command in Oyo State has said investigations into the abduction of the 12-year-old female student in Ibadan are ongoing despite the holding back of the victim’s family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday.

NAN recalls that the private secondary school student was abducted by unknown gunmen after alighting from a vehicle at a junction to her school premises around 7.20 a.m. on Feb.12.

Olayinka said while investigations were ongoing, he could not say if the abductors had contacted the victim’s family because they had refused to show up or give a statement.

“I don’t know because the family have refused to show up or volunteer any statement,” he said.

However, he said that the driver of the vehicle that dropped the student off at her school junction in the Challenge area of Ibadan is in police custody.

(NAN)