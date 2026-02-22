Aba Power extends electricity supply to Etche communities in Rivers

By Udeme Akpan

History has been made in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State as several communities in the council now receive electricity supply from Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest power distribution company (DisCo) based in Aba, Abia State.



Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon. Chima Njoku, expressed excitement over the development, describing it as a long-awaited breakthrough for the people.



“My joy knows no bounds as my people now have constant, quality and affordable electricity for the first time in years,” he said.



Drawing a biblical analogy, Njoku added: “I now feel like Simeon, the godly old man in the Bible who sang nunc dimittis on living to see the Infant Jesus Christ dedicated in the temple, and he did so with his own eyes.”



Residents say the communities had been without electricity for over a decade. Mrs. Bernadette Obi, who runs a large fishing business in Umuola, one of the benefiting communities, described the restoration of power as transformational.



“Our action LGA chairman, Honorable Chima Njoku, pledged during his electioneering campaign to solve the perennial electricity problem in our LGA if elected, and he has kept his word. He is an exceptional public servant,” she said.



Obi disclosed that the council chairman purchased a number of distribution transformers for various communities to ensure inclusive access when supply was restored.



She further explained that Njoku took the initiative to approach Aba Power to connect the communities to its distribution network because of the company’s reputation for quality service.



Confirming the development, Senior Brand and Communication Manager of Aba Power, Edise Ekong, told journalists that it was indeed the Etche council boss who initiated discussions with the utility.



“We were initially skeptical since the LGA falls within the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company jurisdiction,” Ekong said.



“Arising from his incessant pressure, we asked him to contact PHEDC while we contacted the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, and all relevant parties consequently reached an agreement that we supply power to the communities.”



Ekong expressed delight at the positive feedback from residents, noting that they are satisfied not only with the constancy of supply but also with the quality and tariff structure.



“It has been a week now that electricity has not blinked for a second in these communities in Rivers State,” he declared.



He, however, noted that sustained supply would depend largely on gas availability.



“Once there is gas supply, all our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted electricity unless there are local issues like trucks hitting our poles and overhead wires or vandalism of our distribution infrastructure by miscreants,” he said.



Ekong also revealed that discussions are ongoing with unnamed state governments, communities and major manufacturing firms outside the nine of the 17 local government areas in Abia State that make up the Aba Ring-fenced Area, with a view to securing electricity supply from the utility, which is Nigeria’s 12th DisCo.



“We will disclose their names at the right time,” he added.



The development marks a significant shift in inter-utility collaboration within Nigeria’s power sector and signals growing confidence in Aba Power’s operational capacity beyond its traditional coverage area.